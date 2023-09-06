Empower Pacific battles suicide

Empower Pacific has been offering help to people in need and has released some alarming statistics for the first eight months of this year.

They provided counseling to 102 individuals who attempted suicide and mental health support to 39 others struggling with self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

The reasons behind these struggles include issues related to relationships, family, domestic violence, stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges.

Empower Pacific stresses the importance of addressing suicide through counseling, social services, and awareness efforts in communities.

They are sharing these statistics to raise awareness about suicide and its impact, especially in anticipation of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

Last year, Empower Pacific supported 160 people dealing with suicide attempts or contemplation.

Trends from these cases revealed that women and girls had higher rates of attempted suicide at 55 percent and deliberate self-harm at 78 percent compared to men and boys that stood at 49 percent for attempted suicide and 19 percent for deliberate self-harm.

Both genders showed higher rates of attempted suicide between the ages of 18 and 35, while women and girls had higher rates of deliberate self-harm between 0 and 25 years.

Empower Pacific found that mental health support, including counseling, had a positive impact, with 61% of women and girls experiencing attempted suicide and 30% involved in deliberate self-harm showing improvement.

For men and boys, these figures were 78% and 22%, respectively.

Empower Pacific is committed to collaborating with stakeholders and partners to continue its vital role in suicide prevention.