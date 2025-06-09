Employers urged to show compassion post-cyclone

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Maritino Nemani. [Photo: FILE]

Employers are urged to exercise compassion and flexibility as Fiji recovers from the recent cyclone.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Maritino Nemani, says some workers may return unaffected, but others may have lost their homes, livelihoods, or been impacted in other ways.

Nemani is urging employers to offer flexible arrangements or leave where needed.

He adds that workplaces must be safe before resuming operations, following Occupational Health and Safety standards.

The PS says no employee should be asked to work in unsafe conditions.

Nemani states that people are the most valuable resource for businesses and the nation, and buildings, equipment, and infrastructure can be rebuilt, but people are the true strength of workplaces and the nation.

He adds the Ministry will continue to support workers and employers during the recovery period to ensure fair treatment and safe workplaces.

