Emission Reduction plan approved

The cabinet has approved the Emission Reduction Programme’s benefit sharing plan.

The plan outlines the modalities for the distribution of $27 million in carbon result-based payments under the Emissions Reduction Payment Agreement.

This is in line with Fiji signing the Emission Reduction Payment Agreement with the Carbon Fund of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility in January 2021.

The ERPA required the government to dedicate forests as carbon stocks capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, forests, and other land uses by 2.5 million tons over a five-year period.