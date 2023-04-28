Emerging opportunities in forestry sector

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government, through the Ministry of Forestry, is committed to improving the socio-economic impact of the forest and its people.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu, highlighted this while officiating at the Ministry’s cottage industry event in Nasinu.

Ravu says capitalizing on emerging opportunities, delivering services that were inclusive and impactful on the lives of all Fijians, and effective engagement and collaboration with partners were key to the promotion of micro, small, and medium enterprises in the forestry sector.

“Government continue to promote improved utilization of waste wood for higher value product for local and overseas niche market. Since 2010 the government has invested a total of $1.2 million in the wood utilization project with the objective of finding ways of to maximize wood waste utilization through value adding and downstream process

The Minister also toured the Timber Industry Training Center workshop and showroom, where they were shown the work done by the young people of Vugalei district.”

Meanwhile 19 villagers also graduated with Wood Processing Certificates and were handed machines to assist them with their business registered as Gaunavou Cooperative.