Embracing Diwali’s core values

Employment Minister Agni Deo encouraged people to incorporate the core values of Diwali into their daily lives while speaking at the Indian High Commission’s Pre-Diwali celebration.

He emphasized that Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, serving as a reminder to illuminate not only homes but also minds fostering goodness, righteousness, and moral integrity.

Singh says that in Fiji, all the major festivals are celebrated on a united front.

“We are very fortunate that we are all able to mingle and mix around together and celebrate all the religious festivals, all the religious occasions as one people. And that is the best part about Fiji. We brought something from there, we learnt something here, and we were able to mix with other people all of that is our Fiji. And that is why I say, Fiji is the way the world should be.”

Singh conveyed his gratitude to the Indo-Fijian community and their ancestors for preserving their cultural values and traditions.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says that such festivals reinforce the bond between Fiji and India, fostering both economic and cultural connections.

“This festival unites us. It unites families, friends, and the whole community. And here in Fiji, the way you all have kept India’s culture and tradition alive, it is going to touch the heart of truth.”

Mehta is encouraging people to embody virtue, spread positivity, and let the light of knowledge and virtue guide their decisions throughout the year.

