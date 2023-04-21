Electricity and water disruptions a major worry

The electricity supply disruptions in the urban areas have a detrimental impact on the business community and households.

This was revealed as one of the resolutions at the conclusion of the National Economic Summit in Suva today.

The communique released has called on the Government to address this national issue with urgency, and to investigate potential public private partnerships, renewable and climate resilient energy sources.

Meanwhile, the resolution also states that intermittent disruptions in water supply due principally to the chronic lack of maintenance and upgrading of Fiji’s water supply systems over the years is a worry.

It noted that this can cause serious health problems for our people and constrain the development of the private sector, if not immediately addressed.

The working committee has called on Government to immediately prioritize the upgrading and maintenance of Fiji’s water, sewerage supply and waste management systems in urban centres throughout the country, with Suva-Nausori corridor requiring immediate concern and priority.

FINAL 2023 NES COMMUNIQUE