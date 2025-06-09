Electoral law reform timeline questioned

Fiji Law Reform Commission Director Raijeli Tuivaga

The Fiji Law Reform Commission is trying to meet the June 30 deadline for electoral reform, which was carefully set in in consultation with the Supervisor of Elections and the Fijian Elections Office.

This follows concerns from USP School of Journalism Head Dr. Shailendra Singh where he recalls reading a remark by an expert saying that there might not be enough time to make changes to the 2013 Constitution and questions if the commission is in the position to response.

He says other pressing national issues that also demand attention may be overlooked in the rush.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Shailendra Singh questioned if the current pace of reform is appropriate or if a more measured approach will benefit the nation.

“If you take more time making these changes maybe we can come up with something better because there’s more time to consult and also implement and all that.”

Fiji Law Reform Commission Director, Raijeli Tuivaga says says she remembers reading that in the weekend as well as the warning saying not to rush and do things without careful consideration.

Tuivaga says both have been noted also by the review team, and the Fiji Law Reform Commission team as a whole.

She stated that any extension for the Electoral System review needs further approval.

She emphasizes that the team is currently focused on delivering a thorough report by the set deadline.

“So 30th of June was not pulled out of the year. It was calculated within and with other people to see that it matched with their timeline, particularly the elections office. So that was the message we were told and we were working on that.”

Tuivaga further states that their task is to finish the review and hand over the report in a timely manner.

She says what happens after the report is submitted is beyond their control, as their task is only to complete the review and hand it over to the Attorney General.

Tuivaga says any decision on the timeline for implementation will be a political discussion between the Attorney General, Cabinet, and the Prime Minister.

Calls for electoral reform emerged after the 2022 General Elections due to widespread criticism of the existing election laws.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.