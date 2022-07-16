Election budget says Gavoka, AG maintains stance

The 2022–2023 National Budget announced last night is part of government’s strategy for the upcoming election.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka made this comment following the budget announcement by Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, last night.

Gavoka says he will carefully examine details of the budget this weekend, saying he was disappointed with a few of the announcements.

Article continues after advertisement

He also claims that the government has adopted some of their policies, which is a concern for them.

“I think in education, there is quite a lot there that have come from the SODELPA policies. But definitely, somebody is preparing for the elections. I think this government is doing that with this budget today.”

Gavoka says that he expected more allocation towards the inflation mitigation package to strengthen the buffer between people’s budgets and the rising price of goods.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum maintains that this is a sensible budget that Fijians and businesses need in the long run.

He adds that inflation is rising, however, this budget mitigates it, especially for the vulnerable Fijians.

“This is not a crisis budget, it is a confident budget because that is what Fiji needs in this moment. Neither this as an election budget. This government does not need one because we have a strong record of recovery we are proud to run on.”

Sayed-Khaiyum was also proud to reveal that our national recovery is the most important promise the government ever kept.

He adds that our economy is no longer chained by pandemic restrictions and will now thrive.