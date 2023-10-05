Elder worries about health risks in temporary tents

An elder among the displaced villagers of Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata, has expressed concerns over the health risks that exist in their makeshift tents.

Elder Meri Duabau says they have been suffering from a number of illnesses ever since they moved into the tents after Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2021.

Duabau claims that four women have undergone surgery due to illnesses contracted in their temporary residence, indicating a lack of hygiene.

[Elder Meri Duabau]

Duabau says they have also suffered during adverse weather conditions, as the deteriorated tents forced them to find shelter elsewhere.

She says they have also been forced to prioritize their meals, resorting to only a certain type of food to help them survive in the uncertain environment.

The 73-year-old shares the same plea with other villagers: for the government and stakeholders to expedite their relocation to a secure, safe environment.

FBC News has sent questions to the Health Ministry and rural and maritime development Ministry in this regard.