Eight people to be investigated for breaching quarantine conditions

Eight people will be investigated for breaching COVID-19 quarantine facility protocol in Nadi last Tuesday.

These people are currently undergoing 14-day quarantine in Nadi .

FBC News understands these people are from different companies including an engineering company.

Police confirm the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has lodged a report and they will start their investigation upon the completion of the 14-day quarantine.

Nine hundred and thirty-six people who recently arrived from overseas are undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in government-supervised border quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health says there is one active border quarantine case that is admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit.

It has been nine days since the last border quarantine case was reported, and 342 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th last year.

Fiji has had 67 cases in total, with 64 recoveries and two deaths, since the first case was reported on March 19th last year.

The last 49 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.