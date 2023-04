[Photo Credit: EastMojo]

Muslims around the country will be celebrating Eid tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Muslim League as the new moon was sighted earlier tonight.

Eid mark’s the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.

It is believed to be a time for forgiveness, kindness, and compassion.

During Eid Muslims consolidate their unity and solidarity, and revitalize eternal brotherhood