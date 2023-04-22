Eid represents sacrifice and compassion

After a month of fasting and reflection, Muslims around the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

According to the Fiji Muslim League, Eid represents sacrifice, compassion, and solidarity.

During Eid, Muslims renew their commitment to help those less fortunate, to strengthen their faith in God, and to engage in worship and fellowship with others.

The National President of the Fiji Muslim League, Haji Basheer Ahmed, says Eid-ul-Fitr is the most widely celebrated festival in Islam.

He says the important objective of fasting is to experience hunger, develop compassion for the less fortunate, and learn to be thankful and appreciative for all God’s bounties.

He adds that Islam simply means peace, purity, acceptance, and commitment.

Eid is believed to be an opportune time to gather with family and friends, wish them well, share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in charitable acts.