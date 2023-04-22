Eid reinforces unity: Prasad

Professor Biman Prasad.

In Fiji, regardless of one’s religion or culture, we all know that Eid is a time of joy and reflection for our Muslim community.

While sharing a few messages on the occasion of Eid, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says Eid is a significant event in our multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country.

Prasad says it is culmination of practice of self-discipline, increased prayers and charity towards all, especially the less fortunate.

He adds the celebration of Eid reinforces that unity, respect and peace is the way forward.

The NFP leader while wishing on behalf of the Party says Eid marks the end of 30 days of fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the observance of which is considered one of the pillars of Islam.