News

Eid celebration generates enthusiasm

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 2:30 pm

Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji Two Eid in the Park celebration provided a platform for many Fijians including students to showcase their talents.

A number of activities including Sufi Qawali, thali and poster competitions were organized.

Suva Muslim College students also took the opportunity to showcase their talents by making Islamic artefacts symbolizing their culture.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of Islamiyat Department Amin Khan says they had organized a competition in their school during the month of Ramadan where students were involved in a number of competitions to showcase their skills.

“Something different where students used recycled materials something which we thought our students are capable of doing that.”

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the event generated a lot of interest.

“We are just glad that we are able to do this and give this back to the community because this is something you can take back home. You learn something new for the day, you learn about another community, another faith and you are able to take good memories back and that is how we build Fiji, that’s how we become better Fijians by developing that understanding between ourselves.”

Fijians also enjoyed delicious food including Malaysian and Indonesian cuisine which was the centre of attraction today.

