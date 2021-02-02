Home

News

EFL denies CFL report

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 4, 2021 12:33 pm
Energy Fiji Limited says its Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, was incorrectly quoted by Communications Fiji Limited. [File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited says its Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, was incorrectly quoted by Communications Fiji Limited.

This comes Patel, was quoted, as saying that Fijians should buy a generator if they think they need to have power supply soon after a cyclone.

EFL says it is disappointed at the false and irresponsible reporting by Fiji Village and tagged the story as a blatant lie.

EFL says a video posted on Fiji Village’s Facebook page shows the EFL CEO clearly explaining to a journalist in an interview as to why some residents may have their power down despite no visible damages to power poles and electrical lines in their areas.

Patel is seen in the video, saying the following, “And I’m telling you very, very sincerely, that if someone thinks, right, that I need to have a power supply in my house, within so many hours, buy a generator, that’s the alternative.”

EFL says Fiji Village cut out everything relevant and instead put out a tiny part of the comments, which completely changed what was said and it has unfairly caused severe reputational damage to both EFL and our CEO.

EFL is demanding an immediate correction and apology from CFL and says it is currently considering its legal options.

CFL News Director Vijay Narayan says they have reported based on what was said by Patel.

