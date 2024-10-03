Efforts undertaken to manage ciguatera fish poisoning

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu highlighted the Government’s efforts in managing ciguatera fish poisoning or Damu or red snapper in the country, in parliament yesterday.

Bainivalu states that ciguatera fish poisoning is prevalent from the consumption of reef fish that have accumulated toxins, especially during warmer months or cyclone seasons, from November to April.

The Minister adds, that to strengthen its efforts to combat Ciguatera Fish Poisoning, the Ministry of Fisheries has established 24 fisheries service centers across the country.

Additionally, the Minister stresses that the Ministry’s Advisory Divisions, serving in the four divisions continue to provide post-harvest training to licensed fishers on how to maintain seafood freshness and quality.

The Minister also commends the tremendous support the Government of Japan has provided through the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation in installing and monitoring ice machines in the 24 stations, including ongoing training and capacity building of our Technical Services staff.