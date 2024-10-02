Efforts intensified to address vessel issues

The Maritime Safety Authority is intensifying efforts to enhance maritime safety and address the long-standing issue of derelict and abandoned vessels in Fiji’s waters.

During the ministerial speech, Public Works Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Parliament revealed that MSAF has recorded 94 maritime incidents from 2021 to present.

He says the number of incidents fluctuated annually, with 31 recorded in 2021, 10 in 2022, 34 in 2023, and 19 so far this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“These incidents include vessel groundings, collisions, equipment failures and non-compliance with maritime safety regulations. Out of these, a total of 80% were classified as major, 10% of the incidents resulted in fatalities and 1% resulted in serious injury. The remaining incidents were minor with no significant impact on life or property. Some of the primary causes identified as human error, adverse weather conditions and insufficient poor maintenance of vessels.”

Ro Filipe says MSAF has identified human error, adverse weather conditions, and poor vessel maintenance as the primary causes of these incidents.

He adds several notable incidents have occurred in recent years, including vessels losing power and requiring towing to safety.

The minister says in these cases, MSAF has detained vessels until necessary repairs and safety checks were completed.