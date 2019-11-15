Zero tolerance for sexual harassment: Akbar

Education Minister Rosy Akbar will soon send out a policy to all school heads on zero tolerance for sexual harassment in schools.

Akbar highlighted this while speaking to school heads in the Western Division where she said cases of harassment and other disciplinary breaches of the policy is a concern for the Ministry.

The Minister says this is one reason why they have not renewed appointments of some acting Heads of Schools, Heads of Departments and Vice-Principal.

“Sexual harassment is very serious, head of schools to teachers, teachers to teachers, teachers to students, head of school to students, sexual harassment very seriously, we’ve had head of schools being engaged in that, we have a lot of registered disciplinary breaches against you. So I have advised the Ministry to advise you through the Divisions about the category of disciplinary breaches that you have”.

Akbar also says they are aware of some cases where heads of schools have misused funds given by the government.

“Corporal punishment ladies and gentlemen is zero tolerance, this year can we pledge zero tolerance within our schools, I even have heads of schools inflicting corporal punishment, so if you go you go, theft, I didn’t want to say but it’s biting me all this while, there is a case registered against one of the heads of school in one of the divisions on theft, it’s an allegation let me just put it it’s an allegation no disrespect to anybody, everybody is alleged, but if its proven you know it’s very sad”.

The Minister is urging teachers to hold themselves in a manner that will not paint a bad picture of their colleagues at school.