Year 12 and 13 exam results release dates announced

The Fiji Year 13 External Examination results will be released on December 24, while the Year 12 results will be available on January 18 next year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms that 8,603 students sat for the Year 13 exam while 13,975 students undertook the Year 12 examination this year.

Radrodro acknowledges the importance of this period for students and their families as the results will guide their next steps in education.

He extended his best wishes to all students and emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards in national examinations to meet educational goals and students’ needs.