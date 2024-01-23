TSLS urging students to complete online applications

[File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has started processing online applications however it is concerned with incomplete applications.

TSLS is urging Year 13 students to complete their online applications for scholarships.

It says processing of applications has started, and 2579 applications are complete for decision.

TSLS notes that 7935 active scholarship application accounts have been created for 2024 academic year and 3999 applications are in progress of completion or incomplete.

It says certain scholarships for various programs have quotas and will be filled from the highest mark to the last descent for those students who have successfully completed.

TSLS says a large number of applications remain incomplete, as applicants are yet to select their choice of programme, upload final offer letter from their preferred choice of tertiary education provider and upload required documents.

TSLS is reminding students to complete applications before next Friday.