RKS students urged to return to school

The Ministry of Education has urged Ratu Kadavulevu School students to return to school and resume normal classes.

Students were sent home last Friday following a protest staged by them regarding an issue against the school executives.

The Ministry officials are currently at the school to mediate and resolve the issue.

The Ministry is urging students to remain calm and maintain discipline and focus on what is most important for their future.

It says they will not condone indiscipline and bullying tactics and if students have a genuine issue they must follow the channels with the Ministry so that a proper investigation is carried out.

Parents are also urged to ensure students return to school while teachers are advised to remain committed to their supervisory and teaching duties.