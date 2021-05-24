Rebuilding work at Lekutu Secondary to resume

Students of Lekutu District and Lekutu secondary school in Bua on Vanua Levu will continue to study in comfort despite the ongoing rebuilding work at the school.

The schools were severely damaged by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana last year.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says a classroom block was damaged at Lekutu Secondary School and while a prefab building was constructed, students were accommodated in well-constructed tents until schools closed on April 20th last year.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that a prefab block was built by Government last year at a cost of $380,000.

The Australian Defence Force team will commence construction on April 25th and the new classrooms are expected to be complete by July this year.

She says the secondary school has seven classrooms in the newly built prefab building with a seating capacity of 45 students per class.

“I am pleased to say that while DFAT and ADAF continue construction work at Lekutu District and Lekutu Secondary school there is ample space for students, to study in comfort.”

The minister says a team of eight ADF engineers arrived on April 5th but the main team will be in Fiji on April 21st.