Radrodro highlights need for quality education

The Ministry of Education is stressing the importance of quality education in nurturing economic and technological advancement during the commissioning of the three newly refurbished hostels at Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu.

Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted that quality education requires proper resources, including teachers, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and playgrounds.

Radrodro says the multi-million dollar hostels that were commissioned yesterday will uplift the standard of education for RKS students.

“In our modern era, we want economic growth, technological growth, and much more. Ultimately, we need quality education for our children to become successful citizens and enjoy a better standard of living.”

Radrodro assures that the coalition government is committed to providing these resources to ensure inclusive and comprehensive education.

The refurbishment of the Cakau, Degei, and Maafu houses is part of larger efforts to improve educational facilities and opportunities for students across Fiji.