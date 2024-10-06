Radrodro highlights crucial role of school heads

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is stressing the critical role of Heads of Schools in monitoring teaching practices and supporting staff, despite geographic challenges.

Radrodro says the minimum requirements are set at 20 hours per week for early childhood education, 35 hours for primary, and 37.5 hours for secondary schools, with effective oversight crucial for ensuring educational consistency.

He adds the Ministry aims to enhance accountability and foster a conducive learning environment.

“They are qualified, and they know the basic teachings and learning plans they should establish for their respective classes in their respective schools. Despite how far they are from the main centres and headquarters, they are expected to play a crucial role in monitoring and assisting teachers and students.”

Radrodro says monitoring is essential for promoting student engagement and improving educational outcomes.