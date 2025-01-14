Radrodro calls for teamwork in education

Heads of Secondary Schools [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says results can be improved through teamwork, better teaching methods, increased access to resources, and stronger support from parents this academic year.

Radrodro met with Heads of Secondary Schools at Suva Grammar School to discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and to strategize for improvement.

With term one set to begin later this month, Radrodro highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges faced by schools.

He is urging school leaders to share ideas, collaborate, and focus on improving outcomes for the year.

The Heads of Schools also shared their insights, identifying challenges and proposing practical solutions to improve results.

The discussions highlights collaboration and a shared commitment to achieving better outcomes for all students.

Radrodro reiterates that the Ministry remains committed to supporting schools and working with Heads of Schools to provide the best for Fiji’s students.