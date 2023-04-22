Quality of education a concern

The quality of education needs urgent attention, and the focus areas needs to change.

This was one of the resolutions from the National Economic Summit that ended in Suva yesterday.

There was a general agreement that this neglect over the years is due to an overemphasis on student enrollment in schools.

The summit concluded that there was less emphasis on lifelong skills training which will enable students to deal with the existing and future challenges.

The resolution further says that there is an urgent need to investigate the quality of Fiji’s students advancing to higher and advanced education and the impact of Fiji’s current primary and secondary education curriculum on these issues.

There has also been a call for a strong partnership between Government and the community in the delivery of cost-effective education at primary, secondary and higher education levels.