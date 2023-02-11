PM opens new exodus building

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated Dilkusha High School students for performing well in their examinations.

Rabuka officially opened the double-storey school block for the Nausori School.

He says the classrooms are equipped with facilities such as touch-screen whiteboards to assist students in their learning.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister says the new double-storey school block will be utilized by the Year 13 students.

“I am here to celebrate with you the opening of this extension to you school called the exodus block. The Methodist church in Fiji has embarked on the new exodus .”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that Dilkusha High School is among the top five achieving schools in the Nausori Education District.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Around $300,000 has been invested in the new block, of which $250,000 was collected through fundraising.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]