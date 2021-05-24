Home

Education

Options available says Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 5:15 am
Premila Kumar While releasing the examination results yesterday

The Minister for Education says Year 13 students who did not pass their external exams should not be discouraged.

Premila Kumar says these students have other options which they can venture into apart from repeating.

While releasing the examination results yesterday, Kumar highlighted that she was proud of how students performed under very difficult times as she encourages the 30 percent who did not make the cut that options are available.

“These students have two options, one is they can repeat Year 13 or they can opt for TVET. Some may want to start employment if they want to join the workforce.”

8,123 students sat for the Year 13 external examination.

The Minister says 65 students asked for compassionate marks and are still being assessed by the Ministry.

