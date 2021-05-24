No shortage of teachers assures Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has assured all that it will not have a shortage of teachers despite the sacking of over 300 teachers.

In a press conference today, Education Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that a total of 344 teachers will likely be terminated under the No Jab, No Job policy.

She also confirms that 130 have already been terminated, while 64 will be given their letters this week, while 150 have requested time to get an exemption.

This has got many concerned about the possibility of teacher shortages, but Kumar says these terminations will not hinder children’s education.

“At this stage, we are redeploying teachers from within schools, say, for example, if a school has surplus teachers, so first, we will do the redeployment. We have also identified those teachers who are new teachers; they have not been employed before, or they may have served as a temporary teacher, so these teachers have been identified, and the list has been prepared. Discussions have taken place so we will be issuing letters to them, once we are able to terminate 150 at the end of October 31st.”

Resumption of classes for Years 12 and 13 is from November 1st.