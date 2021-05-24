Home

No repetitive changing of programs

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 10, 2022 12:50 pm
The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says students will only be allowed to change their programs once.[File Image]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says students will only be allowed to change their programs once.

Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says this is becoming an issue because a number of students are undecided about what studies to pursue while others are changing their programs.

“We are trying to explain to students that it is very difficult to change the program from one category to the other category but it’s okay to change the program within that category. For example, if you are within the category you’re given that offer of mechanical engineering- now you want to do civil engineering, we can accommodate that but if you are given the offer of civil engineering now you can’t do a Bachelor in Geo Special Science, it will be very difficult because the category is different and in Toppers most of the categories are filled.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lal says 79 Toppers scholarships are still available and the team will be re-advertising the vacant spaces in the next semester.

According to the TSLS guidelines and policies, no change in a major or minor program or a change in the institution will be allowed after more than one year of funding.

