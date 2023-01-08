No corporal punishment, assures PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government will not reintroduce corporal punishment in schools.

However, he says they will be looking at the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child and tailor-made it to the cultural makeup or cultural norms of our own culture.

“That’s what other jurisdictions have done. The United Nations give out Conventions and declarations and it’s up to the countries to adapt those to their domestic and sovereign adaptation.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro maintains that the ministry is taking a zero-tolerance stance on corporal punishment but they will review the regulations.

“For now, we are trying to review the penalties that have been handled down regarding corporal punishments.”

Some teachers have been terminated for inflicting corporal punishment on students and some over allegations of sexual abuse.

The Education Minister has affirmed that there will be zero tolerance for sexual abuse or exploitation of students, and anyone found guilty will be dealt with accordingly.