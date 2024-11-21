New cyclone-resilient schools re-open

[Source: Ministry of Education, Fiji / Facebook]

Ratu Luke Memorial Primary and Wailevu West District School in Vanua Levu have reopened with new, cyclone-resistant infrastructure following the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020.

The $4 million rebuilding project was funded by the Australian Government’s Cyclone Yasa Recovery Program.

This includes new classrooms, staff quarters, and canteens built to Category 5 cyclone standards, along with solar power and rainwater harvesting systems.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu highlighted the importance of these upgrades in ensuring safe, sustainable learning environments for future generations.

He adds the project has also supported local employment and sourced materials from within Fiji.