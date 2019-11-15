Necessary school supplies sent to Lau and Kadavu

With schools resuming from next week, the Education Minister says a government vessel left for Lau group with necessary supplies.

The relief items are for schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Rosy Akbar says apart from the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry is also battling with the damage caused by TC Harold.

The Ministry is working closely with the school managements to ensure buildings are repaired for classes.

The Education Minister says the vessel left with necessary stationery, text books and other resources as requested.

Another government vessel is expected to leave for Kadavu.

A total of 82 schools were affected during TC Harold.