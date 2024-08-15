Minister announces new program on Lau

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with students of Yasayasa Moala College

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has announced plans to introduce an Automotive Engineering Vocational Studies program at Yasayasa Moala College.

This program will complement the existing Carpentry and Joinery courses already offered at the college.

The decision to introduce this program comes in response to concerns raised by the island’s residents about the high costs of transporting vehicles to Suva for repairs.

Yasayasa Moala College Principal, Josefa Draunidalo, says the significant financial burden faced by residents who must send their vehicles to Suva for maintenance costs almost $700.

Draunidalo states that introducing an automotive engineering study on the island will greatly benefit the community by reducing expenses and providing valuable skills to the students.