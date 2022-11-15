Low uptake of scholarships for persons with disabilities

Low uptake in scholarships for people with disabilities

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Services has noted a low uptake in scholarships for people with disabilities in the past four years.

Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal highlighted this at a Memorandum of Understanding signing between TSLS and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities today.

Dr Lal says the government allocates 20 scholarships for persons with disabilities per year, but the uptake has been minimal.

He says out of the 80 scholarships in the past four years, only 43 have been utilized.

“So, in last 4 years when we look at the data – the government has allocated around 80 scholarships for students with disabilities but the uptake has been minimal.”

He says this has prompted TSLS and NCPD into an MOU to jointly advocate for scholarships available for persons with disabilities.

Dr Lal says they have registered 169 students under scholarships for persons with disabilities.

He adds out of the 169 students, 98 have graduated and 72 are still studying.