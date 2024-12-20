FTRA extends office hours for teacher registration renewals

[File Photo]

Approximately 5,000 teachers have their teacher registrations expiring on the 31st of this month.

Therefore, the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority will have its office open this Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm to cater to the renewals.

Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh highlighted the importance of this initiative, explaining that it is a tradition to extend services during this period to accommodate the teachers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority hopes the extended hours will help teachers avoid a penalty of $30 and the need for additional documentation, such as a new medical report and police clearance, which become mandatory if registrations lapse.

The FTRA commends and appreciates the hard work of the teachers during the academic year 2024.