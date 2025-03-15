FTRA appoints new board

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the new board is expected to play a pivotal role in driving reforms.

The appointment of a new Fiji Teachers Registration Authority board is set to tackle key challenges in the education system.

According to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro the challenges include improving literacy and numeracy levels, enhancing teacher competency, and addressing other pressing issues within the sector.

“The board that has been appointed now are all experienced personnel, from teachers, from executives of the education sector, and we would like to thank them for putting their hands up to allow them to be appointed into the Fiji Teacher Registration Authority.”

FTRA Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says the new board will help focus on addressing the shortage of teachers, as well as challenges related to teacher training and licensing.

The new board includes Ro Teimumu Kepa, Ana Kubuabola Raivoce, Simione Rasova, Dildar Shah, Peceli Rinakama, Kelera Taloga and Govind Singh.

