Four terms for 2023 academic year

The Education Minister has confirmed the 2023 academic year will have four terms.

Minister Premila Kumar confirmed this in a press conference today.

Kumar says they considered the four terms for 2023 and received a positive response from stakeholders.

Kumar says in 2023, term one will begin on 30th January and end on 6th April.

Term two will begin from 24 April to 30th June while term three will begin from 17th July to end on 22nd September.

The fourth term will begin from 9th October to 15th December.

