FHEC holds consultations with teachers

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director, Dr. Rohit Kishore.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has taken a proactive step toward improving the education system by conducting consultations with secondary school teachers.

Director Doctor Rohit Kishore says this initiative reflects the Commission’s commitment to a collaborative and inclusive approach in shaping the future of higher education.

According to Dr Kishore, the Commission seeks to gain invaluable insights into the challenges faced by educators on the front lines and identify strategies to bridge the skills gap that contributes to the exodus of professionals.

“We want a pathway there to go into skills education because that’s where the shortage is in the TVET sector. We want to see how we can divert where we can split them, maybe form 3 or form 4 at that point in time.”

By addressing the skills gap and developing higher education programs that meet the needs of the job market, the Commission hopes to create opportunities that will incentivize professionals to stay and contribute to Fiji’s development.

This is the first time the Commission is visiting secondary schools and holding discussions.