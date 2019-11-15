External examination papers safe: Jokhan

While several schools have sustained damage due to TC Yasa, the Education Ministry confirms they have not received reports of any damage to the external examination papers which were earlier sat by the students.

Year 12 and 13 Examination has been rescheduled by the Ministry.

Students who were to have sat for their papers last Thursday will now sit for their papers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Anjeela Jokhan says students who are affected by the cyclone and still wish to sit for the exams can do so at any exam centre convenient to them, or as advised by their principals.

“To date, we have not received any report of any examination papers being damaged. The Heads of Schools have come back to us, particularly, those where the schools have been damaged and many of these are primary schools but for the secondary schools we have no report of any papers being damaged yet.”

Students have been assured that if they are affected by TC Yasa and cannot attend exams, they will be awarded marks on compassionate grounds.

Parents and students have been advised that if students choose to attend exams on Tuesday and Wednesday should go to their respective schools as per the timetable published on the Ministry’s website and FB page.

All school heads have been directed to report to school tomorrow for preparation of the exams.

For schools that are completely damaged, the Heads of Schools are to contact their District Education Office immediately.

All supervisors are also reminded to report to their respective schools for the supervision of exam papers if they are not severely impacted by TC Yasa.