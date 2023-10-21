Education key to forest conservation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Forestry Minister, Kalaveti Ravu, stresses it is important to educate and train people to take care of our forests.

He spoke to participants who just finished a logging course in Labasa, saying that the forest industry needs to spend more on teaching people about forests.

Ravu thinks that if we invest in teaching and training about forests for everyone, we can all work together to solve deforestation problems and make damaged landscapes healthy again.

Article continues after advertisement

“In view of the above, I must congratulate you all once again for taking this first step to train and educate yourself. Please share the knowledge gained with your coworkers. Grab the opportunity for further training and education in forestry.”



Minister for Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu

Ravu further asserts the government remains dedicated to providing relevant training opportunities to enhance the forestry sector.