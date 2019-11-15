Council meeting to proceed as scheduled on Friday: USP Pro-Chancellor

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson has dismissed any calls for a special council meeting to be held tomorrow.

Following a letter by Nauru President and incoming USP Chancellor Lionel Aingimea calling for the meeting to be held tomorrow, Winston responded stressing that the meeting will be held on Friday as earlier advised.

In the letter Winston goes on to state that even as a member of the council and the incoming USP Chancellor, Aingimea does not have the power to schedule the council meeting tomorrow.

He says that as Pro-Chancellor he will be the one to provide a paper for the meeting adding that there is no indication of another paper coming forward to facilitate discussions.

Winston also wrote that members of the Council need to receive papers sufficiently in advance of meetings and that it is unfair to the council members to have the meeting tomorrow as it gives them short notice.

He adds that it also causes confusion as the council members have already been advised that the meeting is scheduled for this Friday.