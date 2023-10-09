BSP supports remote boarding school

[File Photo]

BSP Financial Group Limited has supported Navitilevu District School in Rakiraki, a remote boarding school in carrying out much-needed upgrades benefiting children aged 6 to 13.

The project involved the construction of a 74-meter sheltered walkway connecting the dormitories to the main school complex, the installation of solar lights for the walkway, and the painting of the dormitories.

It also includes the installation of wash basins to bolster the school’s water, sanitation, and hygiene programs.

Article continues after advertisement

While recognizing the challenges young boarders face away from their families, BSP General Manager Retail Ravindra Singh says that by providing this assistance, they aim to enhance their learning experience.

Singh says BSP staff invested hours and embarked on multiple boat trips to reach the isolated school and successfully complete the project.

While acknowledging BSP’s support, Ministry of Education Advisor Ra Luke Serubasaga has emphasized the importance of corporate investment in education.

The Navitilevu District School serves students from the surrounding villages of Navuniivi, Nayauvira, Veidrala, and Nasau, which have close to 1000 residents.