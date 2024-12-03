Attendance and behavioral issues hinder education

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says behavioral and attendance issues continue to hinder student success.

Radrodro shed light on the key challenges faced by the education system during his ministerial statement on the 2024 Fiji Year 8 Examination provisional results.

The Education Minister says behavioral disruptions in classrooms and a lack of discipline among students and stakeholders were identified as major impediments to effective learning.

Minister Radrodro explained that such issues not only disrupt the learning environment but also undermine the ability of teachers to deliver quality education.

“Behavioral issues, disruptions in class or lack of discipline among students and stakeholders. Attendance problems, irregular school attendance due to illness, family responsibilities or lack of interest. Parental and family factors, limited engagement of parents in the children’s education such as not monitoring homework or attending school meetings”

Radrodro says attendance issues are another critical factor.

He says irregular school attendance, often due to illness, family responsibilities, or a general lack of interest in education, has become a significant barrier to academic achievement.

The minister emphasized that consistent attendance is essential for students to build on foundational skills and maintain steady academic progress.

Radrodro also says that limited parental engagement such as failing to monitor homework or attend school meetings, exacerbates the problem.

The Minister is calling for greater collaboration between families and schools to address these challenges.