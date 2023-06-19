Accept workers exodus and find solutions: Kishore

FHEC Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore.

There is a need to shift our focus from “brain drain” to “brain share” and “brain gain.”

This is the view of Fiji Higher Education Commission Director Dr Rohit Kishore, who says the country can no longer continue to cry foul over the loss of skilled labour to overseas markets but continue to find a solution.

“We want to embrace this and make sure that we are able to realign and provide the right career path to our students from secondary schools, into tertiary and onto the job market.”

He says FHEC will continue to work with government, the public and private sector and development partners and agencies in improving our higher education sector.

Kishore says the commission is conducting a survey on the challenges in the workforce and preliminary findings indicate large migrations of workers in the trade sector, nurses, teachers and drivers, among other professions.

The Director says this will be among the key issues of discussion at the National Education Summit, which will be held on the 16th – 19th August this year.