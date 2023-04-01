Education Ministry works on issues relating to e-ticketing.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are trying to address a few teething issues relating to e-ticketing under the bus fare subsidy scheme.

Radrodro says over one hundred and six thousand students are being assisted under the initiative, including 70,000 through e-ticketing.

”One is the lengthy time frame that Vodafone takes to activate the topped up card which is three working days, concerns have also been raised by parents on students who are not able to travel on earlier buses such as 6am because the activation time is 6.30am , in case of emergency and unforeseen circumstances that will lead to school closure during the day are not being considered under the current activation period.”

Radrodro stresses that they are also ensuring that the process is not abused.

The Education Minister has reassured parents and guardians that bus fares, RSL fares, and boat fares will continue, and the utilization of cards will be monitored.