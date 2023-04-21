Education Ministry concerned over bus misconduct

[Source: Facebook]

The Ministry of Education is concerned over the recent incidents of misconduct by students in hired buses during the zone meets.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure, is warning concerned schools that such behavior shall not be condoned in the future.

He says necessary actions will be taken if students are found misbehaving in the buses, jeopardizing their safety and that of other passengers.

Bure also stressed the need for schools to be proactive and debrief the students prior to any trips to the games’ venue.

He further states that it is mandatory for teachers to accompany students in the hired buses for any event.

The PS says no students are to be left unsupervised in public transportation hired by the school.

He warns the schools that if there are any further incidents of misconduct by students inside the buses, including the students rocking the bus, actions will be taken to address this issue.

Bure says if students are found misbehaving in a way that creates a nuisance and risks the lives of others, the buses will be directed straight to the nearest police station.

He further urges the parents to support the schools and the Ministry in ensuring the safety of their children by talking to them about the expected forms of behavior during such events.

The Ministry hopes that participating schools will take note of this reminder so that the Coke Games are concluded on a high note and without any mishaps.