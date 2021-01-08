Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Economic empowerment of women is paramount: Vuniwaqa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 14, 2021 6:28 am

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa is adamant the Economic Empowerment of Women can help Fiji build back better post-COVID-19.

Vuniwaqa says when women earn, it benefits the whole family and they re-invest most of their earnings in their families.

She says women’s contribution to care work, especially unpaid care work, is massive and this should be recognized.

Article continues after advertisement

“The goal to economically empower Fijian women will mean that we get rid of adverse social norms, discriminatory laws, provide sufficient legal protections, address gender gaps in unpaid household and care work, and address unequal access to digital, financial and property assets. It is, therefore, time to address adverse stereotypes and implicit biases in our society and also to implement women friendly policies and projects to promote greater economic participation of women in national development.”

Vuniwaqa says plans to building back and growing our economy will be unsuccessful without the contribution of our women.

She adds the government renders its support to Women Centres and Organization knowing that its investment will be a success in years to come.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.