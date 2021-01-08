Economic empowerment of women is paramount: Vuniwaqa

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa is adamant the Economic Empowerment of Women can help Fiji build back better post-COVID-19.

Vuniwaqa says when women earn, it benefits the whole family and they re-invest most of their earnings in their families.

She says women’s contribution to care work, especially unpaid care work, is massive and this should be recognized.

“The goal to economically empower Fijian women will mean that we get rid of adverse social norms, discriminatory laws, provide sufficient legal protections, address gender gaps in unpaid household and care work, and address unequal access to digital, financial and property assets. It is, therefore, time to address adverse stereotypes and implicit biases in our society and also to implement women friendly policies and projects to promote greater economic participation of women in national development.”

Vuniwaqa says plans to building back and growing our economy will be unsuccessful without the contribution of our women.

She adds the government renders its support to Women Centres and Organization knowing that its investment will be a success in years to come.