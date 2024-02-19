Economic crime is everyone's fight: ACP Waqa

The Economic Crime Training

Fighting economic crime is not easy, as it is technically complicated and requires capacity, financial resources, and stakeholder engagement, says Police Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa.

While speaking at the opening of the Economic Crime Training, ACP Waqa says such crimes can sometimes be politicized and need to be approached with great caution.

The training is facilitated by the Australian Federal Police’s Law Enforcement Program.

ACP Waqa says economic crimes erode the pillar of accountability, transparency and integrity that hold institutions together.



ACP Mesake Waqa

Therefore, he adds that economic crime is everyone’s fight.

“It needs our officers to be loyal to the institutions that we follow, serve with integrity, be free from corruption, and also be answerable to the law and the law alone.”

ACP Waqa adds that crime cannot be stopped as it continues to evolve with the new trend of sophisticated technology.

He adds that with the paradigm shift in the criminal environment, the officers must change their mindset.

The training is attended by 23 officers from Pacific Island countries.



