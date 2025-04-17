Eco-tourism thrives in Taveuni

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Comms/Twitter]

Adventure and nature-based tourism continue to emerge as rapidly expanding sectors within the global travel industry.

One such initiative is the Tavoro Forest Park Co-operative Limited in Taveuni, which was established in 2022.

Manager Maria Vuaviri says the park provides an immersive experience that showcases Fiji’s natural beauty while offering authentic Fijian hospitality.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the company is expanding its offerings to create more sustainable economic opportunities for communities across Taveuni.

“Our business is we build and maintain tracks to our rainforest and to our waterfalls for tourists and our local visitors to visit swimming and picnics. We also do our wedding for tourists at the first waterfall.”

Vuaviri also emphasizes the importance of local involvement in the growing tourism sector.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.